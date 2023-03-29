UFC San Antonio medical suspensions: Daniel Pineda among 4 fighters receiving longest layoffs

There were no major medical suspensions following UFC San Antonio this past weekend, although four fighters on the card did end up with six-month layoffs handed down by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The medical suspensions were released by the commission with every fighter on the card receiving at least a mandatory layoff of at least eight days.

At the top of the list were four fighters — Daniel Pineda, Lucas Alexander, Steven Peterson and CJ Vergara — who all received suspensions through Sept. 21. Due to medical privacy laws in Texas, the nature of the suspensions are not released but typically fighters can gain clearance earlier than that stated date with permission from a physician.

Peterson actually announced his retirement following a unanimous decision loss to Alexander so it’s unlikely his suspension will matter much in the long run.

As for the main event fighters, Cory Sandhagen actually received a slightly longer suspension than his opponent Marlon “Chito” Vera, who he defeated by split decision in the five-round fight. Sandhagen was suspended until May 10 while Vera was handed a suspension until April 25.

Both Holly Holm and Yana Santos received the same suspension until April 25 after they battled it out in a three-round co-main event from Texas.

Here are the full suspensions from UFC San Antonio:

Cory Sandhagen: Suspended until 5/10/23

Marlon “Chito” Vera: Suspended until 4/25/23

Holly Holm: Suspended until 4/25/23

Yana Santos: Suspended until 4/25/23

Nate Landwehr: Suspended until 4/25/23

Austin Lingo: Suspended until 4/25/23

Maycee Barber: Suspended until 4/23/23

Andrea Lee: Suspended until 4/23/23

Chidi Njokuani: Suspended until 4/4/23

Albert Duraev: Suspended until 4/4/23

Daniel Pineda: Suspended until 9/21/23

Tucker Lutz: Suspended until 4/2/23

Lucas Alexander: Suspended until 9/21/23

Steven Peterson: Suspended until 9/21/23

Trevin Giles: Suspended until 4/4/23

Preston Parsons: Suspended until 5/25/23

CJ Vergara: Suspended until 9/21/23

Daniel Lacerda: Suspended until 5/10/23

Victor Altamarino: Suspended until 5/10/23

Vinicius Salvador: Suspended until 4/4/23