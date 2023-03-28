Maria Oliveira vs. Diana Belbita in the works for UFC 289

A strawweight clash between Maria Oliveira and Diana Belbita will go down at UFC 289 on June 10, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the main event and location for the event.

Oliveira (13-6), a veteran of RIZIN and Dana White’s Contender Series, is 1-2 so far under the company’s banner.

The PRVT athlete scored her sole octagon victory in a split decision over Gloria de Paula, but dropped decisions to Tabatha Ricci and Vanessa Demopoulos.

Belbita (14-7) hasn’t fought since Feb. 2022 after the cancellation of a fight with Loma Lookboonmee this past September.

“The Warrior Princess”, a one-time KSW title contender, has won one of her four fights so far in the UFC, a 2021 decision over Hannah Goldy.