Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Cory Sandhagen’s spectacular performance, Donald Cerrone’s UFC Hall of Fame nod

Cory Sandhagen delivered the goods in the main event of UFC San Antonio against Marlon Vera, while the UFC’s 2023 Hall of Fame class has added a “Cowboy” — which has set off a bit of a debate in the MMA community.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Sandhagen’s impressive performance, his callout of Merab Dvalishvili, and his subsequent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Additionally, topics include Donald Cerrone being announced for the UFC Hall of Fame this past Saturday and the conversations it has stirred, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa fight, Dana White doubling down on Colby Covington being the No. 1 contender at 170, Michael Chiesa’s options for UFC 287 with Li Jingliang out of their matchup, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

