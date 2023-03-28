Gamebred Boxing 4 fight card set, Joe Riggs replaces Paul Daley in preliminary bout

Gamebred Boxing has tweaked the lineup for Saturday’s event in Milwaukee.

MMA slugger Paul Daley is out of a planned clash with fellow UFC veteran Markus Perez. Joe Riggs, a longtime MMA veteran who has been competing in bare-knuckle boxing matches over the past few years, has agreed to step in on days’ notice. The 200-pound match will be featured in the preliminary portion of the show.

Gamebred Boxing 4 will take place at the Fiserv Forum. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. will take on former UFC and WEC lightweight king Anthony Pettis in an eight-round main event, while former UFC champion Vitor Belfort battles ex-Strikeforce titleholder Ronaldo Souza in the co-headliner.

Check the complete card below.

Main card (PPV.com at 9 p.m. ET)

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyễn

Prelims

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn