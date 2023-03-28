Colby Covington calls to face Leon Edwards on next card with ‘my old buddy’ Jon Jones: ‘It’s perfect’

Colby Covington is ready to fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight title whenever the UFC wants, but he’s hoping it’ll happen during International Fight Week at UFC 290, which is being rumored to host the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Following UFC 286, UFC President Dana White named Covington — who weighed in as the backup for Edwards’ title defense against Kamaru Usman — as the No. 1 contender for the 170-pound title, a sentiment which White doubled down on after UFC San Antonio.

Covington and Jones have had a lot to say about one another over the years, so if those two title fights are booked for UFC 290, “Chaos” predicts it will create a lot of buzz.

“I think now, with the way that it’s shaping up, International Fight Week is the biggest scene, the biggest spectacle, and they’re talking about Jon Jones and Stipe [Miocic] — who doesn’t want to see me on a stage with my old buddy, old pal, Jon Jones?” Covington told MMA Fighting. “Do you know how funny that would be on stage at the press conference? It’s perfect. It’s money.”

Covington hasn’t competed since defeating Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022. When asked if he would be OK with being the co-main event to the potential Jones vs. Miocic heavyweight championship tilt, Covington says he’s more than open to it because he feels it would be big business at the box office.

“The UFC knows I’m cool with whatever — co-headliner, main event, whatever they want me to do,” Covington explained. “I’m the ultimate businessman. I show up, I make weight, I don’t miss weight by nine pounds like that dog-faced gremlin [Khamzat Chimaev]. I make my weight, championship weight on literally a day’s notice [and] cut 18 pounds, no excuses.

“I’ll be ready. If they want me to co-main event [UFC 290], I’ll co-main event International Fight Week. Whatever they want. If they want June, August, May, April, whatever the UFC wants. I’ll leave that up to the big bosses because they decide.

“No one else decides — not Leon, not these groupie journalists, these fanboys that are crying, which by the way, it’s absolutely hilarious. If you’re asking me how I’m doing, I’m doing great because all of my haters are miserable right now.”

Despite Edwards saying he has little interest in fighting Covington next, White appears steadfast on the idea. If it happens during the International Fight Week pay-per-view card, it would be great in Covington’s mind; if the UFC has a different date in mind, he’s OK with that too.

“It’s what I’m preparing for, but everybody knows by now that I stay ready on a moment’s notice,” Covington said. “It could be in Miami — I hope the main event [for UFC 287] falls through, I’ll [headline that] pay-per-view. I am the king of Miami so I do need to show up.

“But I stay ready, I was ready to fight [at UFC 286] on a moment’s notice, either guy — it didn’t matter because I know I’m the best in the world so I could fight either style. It doesn’t matter, I’ll be ready whenever.”