Anything But Fighting: Serena DeJesus goes deep on love of anime

On the latest episode of Anything But Fighting, Invicta FC veteran Serena DeJesus joins MMA Fighting’s José Youngs to discuss her love of all things anime, look back on the glory days of Toonami, and why she genuinely enjoys Grave of the Fireflies.

The Las Vegas native also breaks down what she considers to be the 10 greatest anime shows of all-time, including Full Metal Alchemist, Cowboy Bebop, Steins;Gate, and more.

She also tries her hand at the mysterious Bucket of Questions to close out episode 4.