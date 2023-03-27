Video: Luke Rockhold has fun grappling exchange with NBA legend Tim Duncan

While former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold is getting ready for his BKFC debut, he had a fun grappling exchange with an NBA legend.

Rockhold was backstage at UFC San Antonio in support of teammate and friend Marlon Vera, who faced Cory Sandhagen in the main event which the latter won by split decision, and ran into longtime San Antonio Spurs superstar and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Rockhold shared the video on his Instagram where he and Duncan had themselves a standup grappling battle.

Check out the video below — which also saw Rockhold’s coach Jason Parillo have some fun at Duncan’s expense.

Rockhold also got a photo with Duncan, along with fellow former Spurs star and Hall of Famer David Robinson, which was also in the photo drop.

After parting ways with the UFC earlier this year, Rockhold signed with BKFC and will face Mike Perry in the main event of BKFC 41 in Denver on April 28.