Li Jingliang scratched from UFC 287 fight with Michael Chiesa due to injury

UFC 287 has taken a hit due to an injury to Li Jingliang.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jingliang has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup with Michael Chiesa at UFC 287, which takes place April 8 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

As of now, the plan is for Chiesa to remain on the card, however a new opponent has yet to be named.

Videos surfaced over this past weekend of Jingliang announcing his withdrawal on Chinese social media app Douyin, citing an injury that could require surgery. “The Leech” looked to get back on track following a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 this past September, and has flip-flopped wins and losses over his past six octagon appearances.

After winning four straight bouts between December 2018 and January 2021, Chiesa has dropped two straight to Vicente Luque and Sean Brady. Should Chiesa get a replacement opponent, UFC 287 will be his first fight since November 2021.