The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Valentina Shevchenko, Cory Sandhagen, Nate Landwehr, and Dakota Ditcheva

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We look back on another busy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: PFL prospect Dakota Ditcheva looks back at her first-round win over Malin Hermansson and discusses her road to MMA.

2 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal stops by to preview Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event and discuss UFC 287, the state of the welterweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen reflects on his UFC San Antonio win over Marlon Vera, his callout of Merab Dvalishvilli, and more.

3 p.m.: Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko discusses what’s next following her title loss to Alexa Grasso.

3:25 p.m.: UFC featherweight Nate Landwehr debuts on the show following his third straight bonus-winning effort at UFC San Antonio.

3:45 p.m.: The Parlay Pals look back on our best bets from the combat sports weekend.

