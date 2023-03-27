 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Valentina Shevchenko, Cory Sandhagen, Nate Landwehr, and Dakota Ditcheva

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We look back on another busy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: PFL prospect Dakota Ditcheva looks back at her first-round win over Malin Hermansson and discusses her road to MMA.

2 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal stops by to preview Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event and discuss UFC 287, the state of the welterweight division, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen reflects on his UFC San Antonio win over Marlon Vera, his callout of Merab Dvalishvilli, and more.

3 p.m.: Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko discusses what’s next following her title loss to Alexa Grasso.

3:25 p.m.: UFC featherweight Nate Landwehr debuts on the show following his third straight bonus-winning effort at UFC San Antonio.

3:45 p.m.: The Parlay Pals look back on our best bets from the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting