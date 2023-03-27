 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC San Antonio

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Vera v Sandhagen
Marlon “Chito” Vera and Cory Sandhagen
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cory Sandhagen delivered a sensational performance against Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Antonio and went on to call his shot against Merab Dvalishvili. Is that the fight to make at 135 with the bantamweight division being in such a weird place?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Sandhagen’s second straight win. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Vera after having his four-fight win streak snapped, Holly Holm following her dominant decision win against Yana Santos in the co-main event, Nate Landwehr after electrifying the crowd with his submission of Austin Lingo and his post-fight promo, Maycee Barber following her controversial split decision win over Andrea Lee, along with fellow victors Albert Duraev, Daniel Pineda, and more.

