Paddy Pimblett calls for Jared Gordon rematch from hospital bed: ‘You’re f****** dog s***’

Paddy Pimblett is tired of hearing about Jared Gordon.

The UFC lightweight released a video Sunday calling out Gordon from a hospital bed following ankle surgery to fix an injury Pimblett says he suffered in the opening round of his UFC 282 bout against Gordon, which he won via controversial unanimous decision.

“When I told [doctors] it happened in the first round of a fight, within the first minute, and they said, ‘Oh, did you fight finish there,’ and I was like, ‘No, I’d done another two and a half rounds,’ they went, ‘What?’” Pimblett said on the video, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel. “They said, ‘You should’ve just sat on your stool and not have carried on fighting.’

“I said, ‘Are you mad? You think I’m some p****?’ People are like, ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.’ He only done well because me ankle was f*****. You stupid t***. And he’s just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, ‘Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.’ Well lad, Joe Solecki beat you [in 2021] but you got a split decision, so shut your mouth.”

Pimblett was then asked by his cameraman whether he wanted to rematch Gordon.

“Yeah, I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett responded. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s***.

“I hope he watched this. You’re f****** dog s***. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

Pimblett, 28, is unbeaten through four fights in his UFC career. His battle with Gordon was the first bout of his octagon run to go to the judges and remains mired in controversy. Twenty-three of the 24 media scores posted to MMADecisions.com scored the fight for Gordon, as did 90.8 percent of the fan scoring on the database website.

Pimblett said on his Sunday video that he expects his ankle to heal within six to 10 weeks.

Gordon is currently scheduled to face Bobby Green on April 22 at UFC Vegas 72.