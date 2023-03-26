Alex Perez says backstage ‘seizure’ caused UFC San Antonio fight cancellation

Alex Perez says a scary situation led to the cancellation of his UFC San Antonio fight.

Perez released a statement Saturday on social media revealing that he suffered a “seizure” backstage at UFC San Antonio, which resulted in the last-minute cancellation of his main-card bout with Manel Kape.

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for all the support and concerns,” Perez wrote. “I was doing my pre-fight warm up and had a seizure. I immediately received medical attention. My hydration, electrolytes, etc were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with weight cut. It was one of the easiest cuts of my career.

“I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My apologizes to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support.”

Perez, 31, has dealt with an unenviable string of bad luck since 2020, experiencing 10 fight cancellations during that stretch and only competing twice. Within the past two years alone, Perez has seen fights fall through against Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi, Askar Askarov, and Matt Schnell, several of which were cancelled more than once.

Related Alex Perez out of Manel Kape fight at UFC San Antonio due to medical issue

Perez’s teammate, UFC veteran Vince Morales, tweeted words of warning Saturday night prior to Perez’s revelation asking for compassion regarding the flyweight’s situation.

“Not my place to talk about what happened with Alex. Scary stuff but hopefully it eases everyone’s minds that by the time the EMTs got there, he was together and speaking okay,” Morales wrote on social media. “Watch the slander.”