Carla Esparza announces pregnancy, aims for mid-2024 return

Carla Esparza has a little “Cookie Monster” on the way.
The two-time UFC strawweight champion announced Saturday that she is pregnant, with she and husband Matthew Lomeli expecting a child in September.
See Esparza’s Instagram announcement below.
In the social media post, Esparza wrote that they waited 14 weeks to reveal the news and that she is targeting a return to competition in mid-2024.
Esparza has been out of action since losing her strawweight title to Zhang Weili via second-round submission at UFC 281 this past November. That loss snapped a six-fight win streak for Esparza, a stretch of success that culminated in the UFC’s inaugural 115-pound champion earning a split decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 to become champion a second time.
Read Esparza’s caption below:
So we’ve been keeping a little secret for the last 14 weeks… we’re expecting! Baby Cookie Monster Grand Entrance September 2023 Excited for this next chapter… and hoping to make my return early to mid 2024
