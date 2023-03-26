Carla Esparza announces pregnancy, aims for mid-2024 return

Carla Esparza has a little “Cookie Monster” on the way.

The two-time UFC strawweight champion announced Saturday that she is pregnant, with she and husband Matthew Lomeli expecting a child in September.

See Esparza’s Instagram announcement below.

In the social media post, Esparza wrote that they waited 14 weeks to reveal the news and that she is targeting a return to competition in mid-2024.

Esparza has been out of action since losing her strawweight title to Zhang Weili via second-round submission at UFC 281 this past November. That loss snapped a six-fight win streak for Esparza, a stretch of success that culminated in the UFC’s inaugural 115-pound champion earning a split decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 to become champion a second time.

Read Esparza’s caption below: