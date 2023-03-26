UFC San Antonio post-fight show: Reaction to Cory Sandhagen’s big win, controversial judging

Cory Sandhagen looked sensational over 25 minutes to defeat Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Antonio. However, one judge scored the bout for Vera which left the MMA community scratching their heads — and it wasn’t the first time during the event.

Following Sandhagen’s big win, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon reacted to the performance, Sandhagen’s callout of Merab Dvalishvili and why it was the correct use of his mic time, along with the weird scorecards for that fight and others on the card. Additionally, they discussed Holly Holm’s dominant decision win against Yana Santos and where it puts her at 135 pounds, the post-fight bonus winners, Nate Landwehr getting the job done in the cage and on the microphone, Manel Kape’s reaction to his fight with Alex Perez getting cancelled, Donald Cerrone’s UFC Hall of Fame announcement, and more.

Watch the UFC San Antonio post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.