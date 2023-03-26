Watch David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant full fight video highlights from the Benavidez vs. Plant main event, courtesy of Showtime Boxing and other outlets.

Benavidez vs. Plant took place March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Benavidez (27-0) and Caleb Plant (22-2) faced off in the night’s main event with the WBC interim super middleweight title on the line. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Round 1: Plant comes forward first, Benavidez calmly backing up to the ropes as he defends. Benavidez with a glancing right to the body. Plant jabs the body. Another right to the body for Benavidez. Benavidez with a short right inside as they tie up. Quick left connects for Plant. Benavidez lands a left hook. Plant snaps a jab at Benavidez. Close round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Plant.

Round 2: Plant with a quick flurry to open the second round. He dodges out of the way of a couple of Plant body shots. Benavidez wins an exchange with a good left. Plant goes back to his jab. Benavidez lands a left hook. Plant circling out, firing fast punches to the body. The left hook scores again for Benavidez. Plant goes to the body and scores. He clinches up to avoid getting cornered. Plant with another combination that ends with a body shot. He jabs at Benavidez as Benavidez stalks him.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Plant. Overall, 20-18 Plant.

Round 3: Plant aggressive opening the round with a left hand that lands. Benavidez trying to cut him off, he scores with a counter left. Plant utilizing good head movement as Benavidez stars to open up. Left hook up high by Plant. There’s an in-close exchange and Plant quickly ties Benavidez up. Plant with another combination, but Benavidez might be figuring out the timing. Benavidez fires to the body, then follows with a jab. Plant doubles up on a jab as Benavidez retreats. Overhand right by Benavidez. Plant smiles.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 29-28 Plant.

Round 4: Benavidez with a couple of punches to the body. Palnt fires back with a body shot combination of his own. Plant advancing as he continues to work the body. Benavidez searching for a spot to land his power, but Plant staying evasive. Jab by Benavidez, then a swing and a miss. Benavidez pokes at the body. He follows with a hard left, but Plant counters to the body and backs out of there. Left hook from Benavidez connects and Plant has to grab him to slow the action again. Referee Kenny Bayless warns Benavidez about using his elbows.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Plant. Overall, 39-37 Plant.

Round 5: Benavidez immediately goes to the body. Plant showing that hand speed, attacking the body as Benavidez is against the ropes. Plant avoids a left hook. Benavidez beckons Plant to meet him in the center of the ring, Plant isn’t biting. Pawing jab by Plant. They clinch, but the referee lets them work their way out of it. Benavidez corners Plant and lands a left hook before Plant circles out. Another good right from Benavidez. Both guys horsing around now, looking to take their opponent off of their game. Plant closes the round with a left hook.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Plant. Overall, 49-46 Plant.

Round 6: Plant circling to start. He’s jabbing at Benavidez but then he eats a straight shot that was clearly felt. Plant finds his rhythm again and is just chipping away at Benavidez, who continues to march forward and look to land with power. Left hook by Benavidez. Another short left hook from Benavidez connects. There’s the right hook now for Benavidez. Plant avoiding the worst of the damage, but that’s a good round for Benavidez.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 58-56 Plant.

Round 7: Straight right scores for Benavidez. Plant with a right of his own, Benavidez walks through it and lands that heavy left. Benavidez goes to the body looking to set up a bomb. Nice counter right by Plant. Benavidez pops him with a jab. Benavidez putting on the pressure with a left hook and follow-up punches as Plant runs out of space. Plant goes to the body and backs Benavidez up with a straight left. Left hook by Benavidez. Plant making Benavidez miss.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Plant. Overall, 68-65 Plant.

Round 8: Plant sticking and moving. Benavidez tags him with a left. Plant tries to tie Benavidez up, but he eats a right hand and looks a little shaky. Benavidez comes forward and hits a hard shot to the body. Plant circling, but he eats another right as he tries to fire back. Two more rights connect and Plant has to clinch to survive. Benavidez continuing to throw as Plant goes for a tie-up. Bayless pauses the action for a Plant cut to be checked out. Benavidez with a power left to the body, then the head. He’s pulling away in this fight.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 77-75 Plant.

Round 9: Plant hits Benavidez below the belt seconds into the ninth round. Quick pause in the action and they’re back in the center of the ring. Plant working to reestablish his body work. Benavidez punishes him with a counter left. Plant’s hands are going, Benavidez staying patient and keeping his guard up. Benavidez connects with a hard left. Plant fires a combination and Benavidez tells him to bring it on. Plan tot the body, Benavidez with a short left hand. Plant jabs Benavidez. Benavidez just misses with an uppercut. Right hand by Benavidez and then a couple of short lefts inside. They end the round firing and Benavidez catches Plant with a left.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 86-85 Plant.

Round 10: Benavidez lands a straight right. He’s consistently hitting that punch from range. He does it again off of a break. Plant busy with punches inside. Benavidez letting his left hand fly and Plant has to tie him up once more. Right to the body by Plant. Plant goes to the body, but the bigger boxer wades through it and finds a home for his uppercut. Another right for Benavidez. Plant is pushing Benavidez to the ropes, but he’s eating a lot of punches. Plant eating that right hand now, but he’s still firing back. Benavidez just keeps firing as Plant tries to clinch. Left to the body for Benavidez.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 95-95.

Round 11: Benavidez seeing Plant’s punches well now. Plant firing his right hand out there, but he takes a Benavidez left hook. Another left hand lands clean for Benavidez. Right hand connects for Benavidez, then a left hook that has Plant hurt. Plant recovers, but is mostly clinching in this round when Benavidez attacks. Benavidez smacking Plant with his jab. A trio of quick uppercuts score for Benavidez. Left hook by Benavidez. Benavidez looking for the exclamation point shot. He’s loading up on shots as Plant tries to pin his arms. Target practice for Benavidez in this round. Right hand ont he money for Benavidez and somehow Plant makes it to the final round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 105-104 Benavidez.

Round 12: Benavidez working his way past Plant’s jab. Plant staying busy, to his credit. Left hook on point for Benavidez. Benavidez with a couple of quick punches inside. He’s walking forward, he wants the knockout. Benavidez not letting Plant get inside on him. Plant having success with the body work, which wakes Benavidez up. A couple of power punches connect for Benavidez. Two more uppercuts for Benavidez, then a right hook. Plant going down swinging. Benavidez with the counter left, but Plant sneaks in a couple of good shots of his own before this one is over.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Benavidez. Overall, 115-113 Benavidez.

Official result: David Benavidez def. Caleb Plant via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111)