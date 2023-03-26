 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Never missed his fights’: Fighters react to Donald Cerrone’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

By Jose Youngs
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Donald Cerrone is the latest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the broadcast of UFC San Antonio, fans were treated to a video package of Cerrrone’s career highlights before his family joined him ringside to surprise him with the announcement. “Cowboy” had previously announced his retirement following his submission loss to Jim Miller last July.

To date, Cerrone is tied for second-most wins, (23), second-most finishes, (16), most post-fight bonus awards (18), third most bouts (38), and most knockdowns (20) in UFC history.

Cerrone also joins Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, and Jens Pulver in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

See how some of his fellow fighters reacted to the announcement below.

