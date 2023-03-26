‘Never missed his fights’: Fighters react to Donald Cerrone’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Donald Cerrone is the latest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the broadcast of UFC San Antonio, fans were treated to a video package of Cerrrone’s career highlights before his family joined him ringside to surprise him with the announcement. “Cowboy” had previously announced his retirement following his submission loss to Jim Miller last July.

To date, Cerrone is tied for second-most wins, (23), second-most finishes, (16), most post-fight bonus awards (18), third most bouts (38), and most knockdowns (20) in UFC history.

Cerrone also joins Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, and Jens Pulver in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

See how some of his fellow fighters reacted to the announcement below.

Riding right into the Hall of Fame!



@CowboyCerrone is officially joining the #UFCHoF induction class of 2023!



[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/pCcsqbOxmF — UFC (@ufc) March 25, 2023

Congratulations Cowboy!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 25, 2023

Well deserved to the legend of Cowboy Cerrone https://t.co/nG5fa2yewB — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 25, 2023

Donald was the man never missed his fights https://t.co/4wvZyZap6E — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 25, 2023

It was such an honor to share the cage with you. Congrats on the hall of fame. Well deserved sir! #ufc pic.twitter.com/ZTre21MnrF — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 25, 2023

— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 25, 2023

How awesome was this moment pic.twitter.com/wzprWtlNJ7 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 25, 2023