UFC San Antonio bonuses: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Lacerda wild scrap earns Fight of the Night

CJ Vergara scored one of the most thrilling wins of the year at UFC San Antonio, and he and his opponent were richly rewarded for it.

Saturday’s preliminary flyweight bout between Vergara and Daniel Lacerda earned the evening’s Fight of the Night award, and both men will leave AT&T Center with an extra $50,000 in their pockets. Vergara finished Lacerda with strikes in the second round after a first round that saw Vergara hurt and running away from Lacerda to recover.

The UFC San Antonio Performance of the Night bonuses went to featherweights Nate Landwehr and Daniel Pineda, who both recorded second-round submission victories.

Landwehr overcame a slow start against Austin Lingo before putting on the pressure in Round 2 and securing a rear-naked choke, while Pineda defeated Tucker Lutz via guillotine choke to maintain his astonishing record of having all 28 of his pro wins come via knockout or submission.

This is the the third straight fight in which Landwehr has earned a $50,000 post-fight bonus.