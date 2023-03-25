Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera UFC San Antonio official scorecard

Cory Sandhagen had to sweat it out after a hard-fought 25 minutes.
In the end, Sandhagen had his hand raised in the UFC San Antonio main event, earning a split decision over Marlon Vera with all three judges handing in different scorecards.
Judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato both saw the fight in Sandhagen’s favor, with Lee seeing it 49-46 for Sandhagen and D’Amato giving him all five rounds for a 50-45 score. The dissenting judge was Joel Ojeda, who had it 48-47 in favor of Vera.
This is the first decision win for Sandhagen since UFC 241 in August 2019, where he earned a unanimous nod over Raphael Assuncao. He lost his past two decisions, an interim championship fight loss to Petr Yan and a controversial split call against T.J. Dillashaw.
Vera loses for the first time in five fights. His most recent loss also came via points, a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in December 2020.
Was this a clear win for Cory Sandhagen or does a split decision accurately tell the story of this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments below.
