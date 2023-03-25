UFC San Antonio video: Nate Landwehr taps bloody Austin Lingo with ‘sucker punch rear-naked choke’

The crowd in the AT&T Center was looking for a finish, and Nate Landwehr delivered one.

Following consecutive bouts that ended in split decisions, Landwehr and Austin Lingo went to battle in a featherweight main card bout at UFC San Antonio. After a round and a half of patience and calculation, Landwehr got cooking. After landing a takedown, Landwehr began to batter Lingo — who lost his mouthpiece during the barrage — and that led to “The Train” cinching in a rear-naked choke to get the submission win.

Speaking with Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview, Landwehr cut a promo as only he can, capping it off by naming his finishing maneuver.

“That was a sucker punch rear-naked choke,” Landwehr declared.

With the victory, Landwehr has won three straight, which includes a submission win over Ludovit Klein, as well as a Fight of the Year contender decision win over David Onama at UFC San Diego this past August.

Lingo drops to 2-2 inside the octagon after beginning his pro career with a seven straight wins.