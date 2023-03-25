UFC San Antonio results: Maycee Barber ekes out split decision over Andrea Lee

Maycee Barber picked up her fourth straight victory on Saturday, and the Texas crowd was not happy about two of the judges’ scorecards.

Barber took on Andrea Lee in a flyweight main card bout at UFC San Antonio. After 15 competitive minutes, “The Future” earned a somewhat controversial split decision victory.

Judge Chris Lee scored it 29-28 for Lee, while Frank Collazo — the referee from an extremely controversial fight at Friday’s Fury FC 79 card — had it 29-28 the other way, and Dan Miragliotta gave Barber all three rounds.

Lee scored an easy takedown less than two minutes into the opening round and used dominant position for over two minutes — outside of an awkward arm trap from Barber — before the 24-year-old got back to her feet, where the exchanges were relatively even until the horn sounded.

The second round began with Lee getting the better of the exchanges on the feet, but Barber landed a takedown to change the momentum, then landed a nice elbow in tight when Lee got back to her feet. Both women landed head kicks at the same time, with Lee connecting the stronger of the two, before Barber cracked Lee with a punch that had her in trouble. “KGB” once again got a takedown with relative ease, but wasn’t able to do a lot of damage with it. Lee stood back up and landed a slew of leg kicks to a grounded Barber, who threw up some nice upkicks until another close round came to a close.

Barber pushed forward in the third before Lee got another takedown, and ended up taking Barber’s back. That didn’t last long as Barber quickly got back to her feet. The exchanges on the feet continued to be very close, but Barber landed a takedown before Lee got back to her feet, before dragging Barber back to the floor.

With less than a minute to go, Lee got a full body lock and completed her fifth takedown in as many attempts, ending the round on top.

As expected, the cards were all over the place, and Barber got her fourth straight decision victory.

Lee has now dropped back-to-back bouts, and is now 2-5 over her past seven appearances.