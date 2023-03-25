Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame

Donald Cerrone is riding into the Hall of Fame.

On Saturday’s UFC San Antonio broadcast, it was officially announced that “Cowboy” will be inducted into the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class, with the ceremony expected to take place during International Fight Week from July 3 to July 9. An exact date and location for the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Cerrone, 39, joins a loaded class of 2023 inductees, which includes Brazilian legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo, and lighter-weight pioneer Jens Pulver.

Watch the announcement and Cerrone’s reaction here.

Congratulations to @Cowboycerrone on being the latest inductee into the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame! #UFCSanAntonio | #UFCHOF pic.twitter.com/mA71DKnXUd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 25, 2023

Over the course of a 16-year fighting career, Cerrone established himself as one of MMA’s most respected action fighters, first coming up as a contender in the World Extreme Cagefighting promotion and then immediately ingratiating himself with UFC fans when he debuted at UFC 126 in February 2011.

That was just the beginning of the Cerrone legend, as he went on to compete under the UFC banner 38 times, going 23-14 (1 NC) inside the octagon while setting numerous records. When he retired this past July, Cerrone was tied for the second-most UFC wins, the second-most finishes (16), the most post-fight bonuses (18), and stood at third all-time on the UFC appearances list behind only Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski.

In his prime, Cerrone was known for his incredible activity, and he scored impressive wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, Edson Barboza, Matt Brown, and Mike Perry, among numerous others. Cerrone received widespread praise for his performances in victory and defeat, to the tune of six Fight of the Night awards.

Cerrone challenged for the UFC lightweight title in December 2015 and then went on a run in the welterweight division. He went win-less in his last seven fights, but continued to be featured in high-profile spots including matchups with Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Anthony Pettis.

When he is officially inducted into the Hall, Cerrone will enter the Modern Wing alongside names such as Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.