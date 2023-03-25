 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Perez out of Manel Kape fight at UFC San Antonio due to medical issue

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA: MAR 24 UFC Fight Night - Vera vs Sandhagen
Alex Perez
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alex Perez has lost another fight.

On the preliminary portion of the UFC San Antonio broadcast, it was announced that a medical issue has forced Perez to withdraw from his flyweight bout against Manel Kape, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday’s main card.

A featherweight bout between Daniel Pineda and Tucker Lutz that was originally scheduled to close out the prelims has been promoted to the main card.

The news continues a stretch of unbelievably bad luck for Perez, who has managed to log just one in-cage appearance since 2020. Prior to being booked to fight Kape, Perez was scheduled to fight Kai Kara-France at UFC 284, but Kara-France withdrew from that bout due to injury.

Last year, Perez also saw bouts against Amir Albazi, Askar Askarov, and Matt Schnell fall through, the latter on multiple occasions after first being scheduled to take place at UFC 262 in May 2021.

It is not yet known if Perez vs. Kape will be rebooked or if both fighters will move on to other matchups.

