Steven Peterson retires following UFC San Antonio loss to Lucas Alexander

Steven Peterson walked into the octagon on Saturday with no thoughts of it being his final fight. But when his bout with Lucas Alexander was over, Peterson knew it was time.

Peterson dropped a one-sided decision to Alexander at UFC San Antonio, and following the fight, Peterson announced his retirement from the sport.

Watch Peterson’s announcement with Michael Bisping in the video below.

Steven Peterson calls it a career



Join us in giving a round of applause for @8Ocho08! #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/mrzp6oEXoq — UFC (@ufc) March 25, 2023

“I wasn’t planning on retiring tonight, but I know my time has come,” Peterson said at the tail-end of his retirement speech.

Coincidentally enough, Peterson — whose nickname is “Ocho” — called it a career following his eighth octagon appearance. The 32-year-old went 3-5 competing for the UFC. He now turns the page to a new chapter of coaching and promoting, exiting the sport with a pro record of 19-11.

Peterson’s trio of UFC victories included decision wins over fellow Contender Series alums Chase Hooper and Matt Bessette, along with a highlight-reel spinning backfist knockout of Martin Bravo at UFC on ESPN+17 in September 2019.