UFC San Antonio video: CJ Vergara pulls off insane comeback knockout after frantic first round escape

CJ Vergara went from doing laps in the octagon to grounding-and-pounding his way to victory.

In the second preliminary bout of UFC San Antonio on Saturday, Vergara pulled off a miraculous comeback, finishing Daniel Lacerda via strikes in Round 2 after spending a large portion of the opening round literally running away from his opponent after being stung on the feet.

Watch the incredible finish here.

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR CJ VERGARA



From nearly finished in the first round to getting the finish himself in the second #UFCSanAntonio



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/OysiWwAL1g — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 25, 2023

The official call was Vergara via TKO at the 4:04 mark of the second round, but that hardly sums up the wild action that occurred in the flyweight fight.

Searching for his first UFC win, Lacerda came out swinging and he hurt Vergara with punches early, to the point that Vergara had no recourse but to actually turn his back and run around the octagon. This sequence went on for some time, with Lacerda in hot pursuit and Vergara doing just enough to keep referee Jason Herzog from waving off the bout.

As Lacerda poured it on, Vergara somehow found a way to score a takedown to slow the action and eventually make it past the first five minutes of the bout. In Round 2, Lacerda stayed aggressive, but with his gas tank visibly depleted, it was Vergara who pushed the pace and gained the advantage on the ground after fighting off a Lacerda leg lock.

Vergara rained down strikes from top position until Herzog had no choice but to step in.

That win moves Vegara’s UFC record to 2-2, while Lacerda remains winless in four outings for the promotion.