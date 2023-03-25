Watch Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC San Antonio, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen took place March 25 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (14-6) and Yana Santos (14-6, 1 NC) locked horns in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Holm vs. Santos, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Big one here for Holly Holm. At age 41, this may be her final title run. Yana Santos returns for the first time since July 2021. Jacob Montalvo is our referee. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Santos attacks first, bulldozing Holm into the fence. They battle for position in the clinch. Two minutes in and not much has happened. Santos finally breaks free and uncorks a few punches and low kicks. This time Holm initiates the clinch and walks Santos to the fence. They release and retake the center of the cage. Santos rushes back into the clinch — and once again we’re against the fence. Nice elbow by Holm off the break. She connects with a few front kicks, then takes Santos to the floor off a stumble. Holm advances to side control.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-19 Holm.

Round 2: They immediately clinch but Santos wards off a takedown attempt. Holm briefly knocks Santos to the floor with a big front kick to the body. Santos rushes back inside only to get taken down again by Holm, who quickly advances to half guard. Holm moves to side control and starts working on Santos’ right arm. She can’t get it and eats a couple short elbows from the bottom for her troubles. Santos tries to shrimp out and escape but Holm is stifling. Holm finally traps that right arm and goes to work with punches from the crucifix position! Santos breaks free but Holm advances into mount and explodes with a flurry. That was a bad spot.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Holm. (20-18 Holm.)

Round 3: Another immediate clinch in the center of the cage, and Holm briefly march Santos to the fence before releasing. Santos closes the distance and instantly gets dumped onto her back by Holm, who finds her way back to the mount position with a quickness. Ninety seconds in and Holm is already right back where she ended Round 2. Santos tries her best to shrimp out but Holm floats through it and reclaims mount. Rear-naked choke attempt by Holm! No dice. She settles back into Santos’ half guard. Back to side control, as Holm goes to work with punches. Santos attempts to work to her feet — and she does! Holm still plastered to her against the cage. She’s not giving Santos an inch. Finally, Holm backs off and they retake the center of the cage with 45 seconds to go. Holm instantly changes levels, hoists Santos aloft, and dumps her to the mat, settling into side control. This is a clean sweep.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Holm. (30-27 Holm).

Holly Holm def. Yana Santos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)