Watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC San Antonio, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen took place March 25 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. UFC bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera (20-8-1) and Cory Sandhagen (16-4) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Sandhagen vs. Vera, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Here we go y’all. Pivotal fight here for the bantamweight division — and this one should be a barnburner. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and top contender Merab Dvalishvili are sitting cageside. Dan Miragliotta is your third man in the cage. No glove touch for this one. Let’s do it. Sandhagen gets to work early, while Vera stays patient and circles on the outside. High kick blocked by Vera. Sandhagen wades forward with a flurry but nothing is landing flush just yet. Lots of low kicks from Sandhagen. Vera eats a left hook — and another. Jumping knee from Sandhagen misses! Vera loves it. Sandhagen closes the gap and drags Vera to the floor, then starts unloading punches and elbows from top position. Good defensive work from Vera to block most of these shots. Typical slow start for Vera, but Sandhagen appears to be cut somewhere on his brow. Blood is spilling everywhere. More shots from the top by Sandhagen. Nice opening round by Sandhagen.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Sandhagen.

Round 2: Vera’s corner calls for urgency during the break. Heavy one-two connects for Sandhagen, followed by a sweet body shot. Sandhagen is feeling it right now. Big flurry misses for Sandhagen, who instead promptly changes levels and dumps Vera to the mat. Vera grabs onto a guillotine attempt but can’t get it, as Sandhagen advances into half guard. Rapid-fire short shots from the top for Sandhagen. He postures up then dives into side mount. Vera is staying calm here but he’s get dominated. Slick elbows by Sandhagen from side control. Vera rolls and escapes! We’re back to the feet with 75 seconds left. Back to work with low kicks for Sandhagen. Vera catches a kick but can’t do anything with it. Vera blocks a flying knee attempt. Another solid round in the books for Sandhagen.

MMA Fighting scores 10-9 Sandhagen. (20-18 Sandhagen.)

Round 3: During the break, Jason Parillo tells Vera that he’s starting to bum him out and asks what’s wrong. Vera responds that he’s ready to go. Let’s see if we get some urgency from “Chito” here. Sandhagen goes right back to work with low kicks. Vera is finally starting to dial up the aggression a bit here but nothing is connecting. Slip from Sandhagen but he quickly retakes his feet. Vera goes low with a powerful kick. They’re trading fast and furious now. Sandhagen eats a one-two. That’s Vera’s best shot of the night. Sandhagen answers with a nice uppercut, then dives inside for a level change. He can’t get it. Sandhagen pumps his jump then cracks Vera with a right hand. Vera looks so unbothered by everything that’s getting thrown at him. More low kicks by Sandhagen. Man, he’s hunting for that uppercut religiously now. This round is still up for grabs. Thirty seconds left. Vera misses with a spinning back kick at the horn. Close round, tough round to score.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Sandhagen. (30-27 Sandhagen.)

Round 4: Parillo tells Vera to bite down on his mouthpiece and beat the heck out of Sandhagen’s body. Championship rounds ahead. Sandhagen spins and misses with a kick. They’re trading but Sandhagen is still leading the dance. Vera easily shucks off a takedown attempt. Vera really needs to get something going here. Sandhagen pumps his jab. He’s circling religiously and not giving Vera any chance to get offense off. Another lunging knee attempt misses for Sandhagen. Vera wades forward with a combination but misses. Sandhagen nails him with a left to the body. Sandhagen is mixing things up so damn well, this is impressive. Vera is getting frustrated with all this movement — he raising his hands up and calls for Sandhagen to brawl. Sandhagen’s not biting. Nice flurry for Vera, but it’s not enough.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Sandhagen. (40-36 Sandhagen.)

Round 5: Vera looks a bit dejected in the corner and Parillo can sense it. It’s now or never for “Chito.” Sandhagen storms forward instantly with a combination. Quick level change by Sandhagen. It fails, but he unloads a nice knee to the body on Vera, then wrestles the fight to the floor. Sandhagen postures up from top position. Vera attempts to scramble out but Sandhagen sticks to him like glue. They’re up against the fence here with Sandhagen working from the top. Three minutes for Vera to find a Hail Mary. Upkicks from Vera — and he stands! Sandhagen shoots right back in on his hips, but fails to get another takedown. Vera unloads a couple one-twos. Sandhagen’s perpetual motion hasn’t slowed. Vera explodes forward with a flurry but misses. Sandhagen answers with a combination of his own. Spinning heel kick by Vera misses. He defends another Sandhagen takedown attempt. Vera catches a kick then finds a home for a nasty elbow. Ten seconds left and Vera comes alive! They’re slugging it out to the finish!

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Vera. (49-46 Sandhagen.)

Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Vera via split decision (47-48, 50-45, 49-46)