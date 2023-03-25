UFC San Antonio live blog: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

This is the UFC San Antonio live blog for Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos, the women’s bantamweight co-main event on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Holm is MMA Fighting’s No. 5 ranked female bantamweight in the world. A former UFC champion, Holm is likely feeling the pressure after losing a split decision to Ketlen Vieira in her most recent outing, which snapped a two-fight win streak over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. At age 41, the Albuquerque native is fast running out of time to make another title run. If she hopes to work her way back to a rematch against two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, the road starts on Saturday night.

But Santos is determined to work her way back to title contention as well. MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranked women’s bantamweight, Santos is also coming off a loss, dating back to her July 2021 first-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Aldana. After taking a two-year hiatus to have a child with former UFC contender Thiago Santos, the 33-year-old Russian is out to showcase the skills that earned her UFC wins over Vieira and Julija Stoliarenko.

Check out the UFC San Antonio co-main event live blog below.