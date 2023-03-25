UFC San Antonio live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

This is the UFC San Antonio live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen, the bantamweight main event on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Vera is MMA Fighting’s No. 6 ranked bantamweight in the world. A veteran of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, Vera rides one of the hottest streaks in the UFC’s 135-pound division, winning four consecutive bonus-winning bouts over contenders Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, and Dominick Cruz, with the Edgar and Cruz bouts ending in highlight-reel knockouts. With another win, Vera moves to the precipice of title contention.

The same can be said for Sandhagen, who sits at No. 5 in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings. A one-time UFC interim title challenger, Sandhagen rebounded from back-to-back losses to score an impressive stoppage win over Song Yadong in his most recent outing. Prior to that slump, Sandhagen was victorious in seven of his first eight UFC appearances.

