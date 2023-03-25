 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant: Live round-by-round updates

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant fight week
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant face off for the WBC interim super middleweight title at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

MMA Fighting has David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

The main event is expected to begin around 12 a.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. Check out our Benavidez vs. Plant results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

David Benavidez (26-0) has reeled off three straight TKO wins, including a third-round knockout of David Lemieux for the vacant WBC interim super middleweight title this past May.

Caleb Plant (22-1) bounced back from his loss to Canelo Alvarez to knock out Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round in his last outing Oct. 15, 2022.

The WBC interim super middleweight title is on the line.

Check out David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant main event live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting