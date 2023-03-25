 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Benavidez vs. Plant Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant fight week
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant face off for the WBC interim super middleweight title at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
MMA Fighting has Benavidez vs. Plant results for the David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

In the main event, David Benavidez will square off against Caleb Plant for Benavidez’s interim WBC interim super middleweight title. The Benavidez vs. Plant main event is expected to start at 12 a.m. ET, and you can follow the Benavidez vs. Plant live round-by-round updates here.

David Benavidez (26-0) has reeled off three straight TKO wins, including a third-round knockout of David Lemieux for the vacant WBC interim super middleweight title this past May.

Caleb Plant (22-1) bounced back from his loss to Canelo Alvarez to knock out Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round in his last outing Oct. 15, 2022.

Check out Benavidez vs. Plant results below.

Main card (Showtime PPV at 9 p.m. ET)

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant (live blog)

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela

Jesus Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer

Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos

