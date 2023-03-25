UFC San Antonio Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

MMA Fighting has UFC San Antonio results for the Vera vs. Sandhagen fight card, live blogs for the top two fights, and UFC San Antonio Twitter updates.

In the main event, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen square off in a bantamweight contest. Vera has won four consecutive fights, while Sandhagen picked up a big bounce-back win in his most recent appearance.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and one-time featherweight title challenger Yana Santos collide in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC San Antonio results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador