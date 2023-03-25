UFC San Antonio Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

MMA Fighting has UFC San Antonio results for the Vera vs. Sandhagen fight card, live blogs for the top two fights, and UFC San Antonio Twitter updates.
In the main event, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen square off in a bantamweight contest. Vera has won four consecutive fights, while Sandhagen picked up a big bounce-back win in his most recent appearance.
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and one-time featherweight title challenger Yana Santos collide in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC San Antonio results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos
Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander
Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva
Loading comments...