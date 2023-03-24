UFC San Antonio staredowns: Manel Kape, Alex Perez have to be separated after scuffle over ‘snitches’

There is apparently no love lost between Manel Kape and Alex Perez.

The two UFC flyweight contenders had to be separated during their official staredown at UFC San Antonio’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday ahead of their pivotal main-card bout. Once the two fighters went nose-to-nose, Kape incited a minor scuffle by aggressively putting his arm around Perez’s neck. After being pulled apart by security, Kape waved a finger in Perez’s face and accused his fellow 125-pounder of foul play.

“I know about your snitches,” Kape told Perez, ranting about alleged spies in his camp.

Kape and Perez compete in one of the six main-card bouts at Saturday’s UFC San Antonio event, which takes place at the AT&T Center. Watch their heated staredown below.

Flyweight HEAT on deck for tomorrow! @AlexPerezMMA meets @ManelKape on your #UFCSanAntonio main card



[ Prelims 4:30pmET | Main Card 7pmET | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/IjV1qQsEXB — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2023

In the main event, top bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen collide in a five-round battle to inch the winner closer to title contention.

The duo had an intense yet respect faceoff on Friday. That clip can be watched below.

Catch the complete UFC San Antonio ceremonial weigh-ins and staredowns in the video at the top of the page.