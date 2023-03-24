UFC San Antonio preview show: Who has more to lose in Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen main event?

In the UFC’s first event following a storyline filled UFC 286 card, the promotion heads to Texas for UFC San Antonio, which will be headlined by a pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. With the division in the state that it’s in currently, what is on the line for both guys ahead of the fan-friendly bout?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee break down the Vera vs. Sandhagen five-rounder and where each guy goes with a win, and if a title shot is in play for either. Additionally, they’ll discuss Holly Holm’s first fight of 2023 as she meets Yana Santos in the co-main event, Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee, and more ahead of Saturday’s event at the AT&T Center.

Catch the UFC San Antonio preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.