Heck of a Morning: How Belal Muhammad has turned a negative into a positive

Belal Muhammad was confused as to why Colby Covington was named the No. 1 contender following UFC 286. Despite the bad news of getting passed over, Muhammad has found a way to turn the negative into a positive, and has gotten more support over the last few days among the MMA fan base than he has in his entire career. Will it work out for him in the end?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses how Muhammad has gotten himself over in a big way this week with how he has handled himself in the aftermath of Dana White’s decision, and how Jorge Masvidal can give him what he wants should “Gamebred” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Additionally, listener questions include greatest trilogies in MMA, UFC San Antonio and the main event between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, Mount Rushmore of current fighters, the journey into the MMA media space, Benavidez vs. Plant, and much more.

