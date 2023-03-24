UFC San Antonio weigh-in results: Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen official for pivotal bantamweight bout, one fight cancelled

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen didn’t waste time stepping to the scale for a matchup that could determine the next men’s bantamweight title challenger.

The UFC San Antonio headliners were the first two fighters to appear at Friday’s official weigh-ins for Saturday’s event, which takes place at AT&T Center. Sandhagen weighed in at 135.5 pounds and Vera immediately followed at 136 pounds.

Vera is No. 6 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, one spot behind Sandhagen at No. 5.

Co-headlining women’s bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Yana Santos also made weight without issue, with Holm coming in at 135.5 and Santos at 135.

Watch weigh-in highlights of the top two fights here:

Your #UFCSanAntonio Main Event is official ✅@ChitoVeraUFC and @CorySandhagen are the first two to the scale ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/bW0VOp6h4j — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2023

The official weigh-ins were not without their complications. A day after losing a women’s bantamweight bout between Tamires Vidal and Hailey Cowan, the lineup fell to 11 fights with another cancellation as officials announced that Manuel Torres had been pulled from his preliminary lightweight fight with Trey Ogden due to medical issues.

Check out UFC San Antonio weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Manel Kape (125.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Albert Duraev (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Steven Peterson (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (146)

Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

CJ Vergara (126) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)

Manuel Torres* vs. Trey Ogden (155.5) — cancelled

Victor Altamirano (124.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

*Torres did not weigh in. Officials announced that Torres’ bout with Trey Ogden has been cancelled due to medical issues for Torres