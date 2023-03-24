Jiri Prochazka warns Khamzat Chimaev after sharing sparring stories, Chimaev responds with UFC challenge

Jiri Prochazka is ready to teach Khamzat Chimaev a lesson next time they train together.

During Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Chimaev spoke about past sparring sessions with the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Chimaev claimed that he won a lot of rounds against Prochazka, submitted the former champ “many times,” and “beat him many times.” On Thursday, Prochazka responded on his Instagram stories.

“Which person needs to speak, again and again, about this 4-year-old information? Gym insider information,” Prochazka said. “When we will meet next time in a cage, I will show you my true power. I will not take it lightly [no] more.

“Don’t speak about others too much. Love yourself more.”

Later on, Chimaev responded on his own IG stories, showing a screenshot of messages he sent to Prochazka challenging him to a fight — tagging the UFC and Dana White as well.

“See you soon boy,” Chimaev stated. “Respect. Let’s fight in Sweden. June or July.”

Prochazka vacated the light heavyweight title in December after suffering a shoulder injury ahead of his scheduled UFC 282 rematch with Glover Teixeria. In the promotion’s second attempt to crown a new champion, Jamahal Hill defeated Teixeira at UFC 283 in January to win the title.

Chimaev’s most recent appearance took place in September when he submitted Kevin Holland at UFC 279 — a fight that came together on a day’s notice after Chimaev massively missed weight for his main event bout with Nate Diaz. Dana White said prior to UFC 286 that Chimaev will move up to middleweight to face a “top-three” opponent, but Chimaev seems to be open to fights at welterweight, middleweight, or even light heavyweight.