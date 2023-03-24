‘More than a million dollars per fight’: Manager claims Paulo Costa is ‘highest-paid Brazilian’ in UFC today

When it comes to his new UFC deal, Paulo Costa is very happy.

According to Costa’s manager Tamara Alves, the one-time middleweight title challenger is now set to make a seven-figure payday when he enters the octagon.

“Paulo went from being one of the most devalued athletes to one of the most valued athletes in the UFC,” Alves told Ag. Fight. “I have no doubt that Paulo is the highest-paid Brazilian athlete in the organization today. I don’t know if you know any Brazilian athlete that is paid more than a million dollars per fight. I don’t — especially in non-title fights.”

Costa took to social media numerous times over the past year to complain about his prior UFC deal and indicate that he was willing to leave the organization after completing the final bout he had remaining on his contract, however he ultimately re-signed.

Costa also told Ag. Fight he was initially offered $500,000 to show and $150,000 to win during the negotiations for a potential Robert Whittaker bout, but turned it down.

The Brazilian talent now has five contracted fights on his UFC deal, with his new four-fight contract adding to the one bout he had left from his previous contract. He indicated the company is working on potential clashes with Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev. “Borrachinha” defeated Luke Rockhold via decision in his most recent appearance.

“Paulo is a product that the UFC knows it sells,” Alves said. “Paulo’s pay-per-view with [Israel] Adesanya was the highest pay-per-view sale in the middleweight division. The UFC has those numbers. The UFC knows the numbers Paulo can reach.”