UFC San Antonio weigh-in video

Your #UFCSanAntonio Main Event is official ✅ @ChitoVeraUFC and @CorySandhagen are the first two to the scale ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/bW0VOp6h4j

At the UFC San Antonio weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in San Antonio will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have official weigh-in highlights above, courtesy of the UFC.

In the main event, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen can weigh no more than 136 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title bantamweight fight.

Check out highlights of the main card weigh-ins.

The UFC San Antonio weigh-ins begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC San Antonio weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Manel Kape (125.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Albert Duraev (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Steven Peterson (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (146)

Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

CJ Vergara (126) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)

Manuel Torres* vs. Trey Ogden (155.5) — cancelled

Victor Altamirano (124.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

*Torres did not weigh in. Officials announced that Torres’ bout with Trey Ogden has been cancelled due to medical issues for Torres