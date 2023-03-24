Morning Report: Michael Bisping on Colby Covington’s threat to Jon Anik: ‘Anik is the most professional person’

Colby Covington is no longer a fan of UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

The fallout from UFC 286 this past Saturday night has provided drama aplenty in the welterweight division and a couple of outsider names have caught strays in the verbal line of fire. One of the most unexpected was Anik.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards found out immediately after his triumphant majority decision against Kamaru Usman that Covington was next to challenge for his title. This came as a large surprise to the champion as well as other contenders like Belal Muhammad, who rides a nine-fight unbeaten streak. Speaking on Anik’s podcast earlier in the week, Muhammad vented his frustrations about getting passed over for “Chaos.” Therefore, leading the two-time title challenger to threaten physical harm to Anik the next time he saw him when speaking to MMA Fighting’s own Mike Heck.

Anik wasn’t the only commentator to catch heat after UFC 286 as Michael Bisping did from Justin Gaethje for alleged Edwards bias in the main event. Bisping, like many other fighters, came to the defense of their co-worker after the extreme reaction from Covington.

“Jon Anik is a professional. He is the most professional person,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Colby Covington, he took exception to that in the biggest way possible.

“Colby Covington’s threatening to kill Jon Anik. Uhh, but he’s not. He’s playing the game. Jon Anik, he’s in the clear. He’s not gonna get murdered, he’s not being unprofessional. He’s just stating facts. The reality is it’s not hard to feel bad for Belal. The man has won eight in a row. He does have unfinished business with Leon Edwards. Now, of course, Colby Covington lost two title fights in a row to Kamaru Usman — beat Tyron Woodley [in between] — last time out, he went out there and beat Jorge Masvidal and he hasn’t fought for what’s been about a year now.”

Unfortunately for Muhammad, he appears completely out of luck when it comes to getting the next crack at Edwards. UFC President Dana White mentioned the promotion is working to make Muhammad vs. rising undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov along with the Covington title tilt.

Bisping ultimately believes Covington will face Edwards next despite the champion finding it illogical. Masvidal seemed like a solid possibility depending on the result of his UFC 287 return in a matter of weeks, which Edwards is more open to simply because of the incomplete storyline.

In 2019, Masvidal famously struck Edwards backstage after that year’s UFC London event and the two never got to settle their differences until matched for UFC 269 in December 2021. Masvidal, however, was forced out of the fight with an injury and Edwards went on to win the welterweight title in his Usman rematch.

“He is a big draw. He’ll put bums in seats, he will sell tickets, but more importantly, he will sell pay-per-views,” Bisping said of Covington. “Masvidal’s fighting [Gilbert] Burns. If — and it’s a big if — Masvidal can beat Burns then he’s got unfinished business with Leon Edwards. The whole ‘three-piece and a soda’ thing. For Leon, that’s the fight he wants next and I totally get that. Masvidal goddamn assaulted him backstage.

“Leon, listen, he’s a man of few words, but he’s a very, very serious man. He’s the welterweight champion of the world for a reason and he ain’t no bum, and he ain’t no p****, and he certainly ain’t no b****. So, he wants to finish it and get his hands on Masvidal and teach him a lesson. That would be a sensational fight, sensational matchup. I think it would do big, big numbers and of course, with that promotion material, it’s gonna go through the roof.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Belal.

Would a racist have three way FaceTime like this @Eric_XCMMA @RaufeonStots pic.twitter.com/cYGUnCr4B8 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 23, 2023

Vibes.

We had to use our most powerful analytical betting protocol to figure out who would win this weekends main event https://t.co/t0hEbxssbI pic.twitter.com/CTtDshbPM7 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 23, 2023

Prep.

Mokaev.

He pulled my shorts, He said sorry, I said don’t worry let’s go! End of the story..

If I didn’t tap to kneebar, what are these casuals actually thought I tapped to this?

Next time don’t bet against me pic.twitter.com/uoukWqIUU9 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 23, 2023

Khabib throwback.

Here’s Khabib Nurmagomedov from the 2010 Sambo World Cup.



I think these combat sambo guys come out so good because they’re getting free, no consequence MMA matches with a grappling emphasis that negates a lot of the brain damage coming from striking. pic.twitter.com/qfnlAa7X2D — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) March 23, 2023

Versatility.

Proud to hold two @ufc records. One for submission and the other for striking accuracy. Maybe not just a grappler @UFCEurope pic.twitter.com/oO7wpsL3lU — Gunnar Nelson (@GunniNelson) March 23, 2023

Memories.

Tomorrow is the 5 year anniversary of my second pro fight. I won a UD. Rebekah was a tough girl who had potential. Just had a bad strategy. Kept trying to clinch and/or take me down. I’d let her cause I knew I could sweep her. So she was doing half my job for me pic.twitter.com/lQ0sHs1m51 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 23, 2023

A very different kind of MMA movie.

Moves.

.@BellatorMMA is pleased to announce it's newest free agent signing, @Olympics Silver Medalist, Kadi Magomedov to an exclusive, multi-fight, multi-year contact.



Magomedov will compete in the featherweight division and is expected to debut this year.https://t.co/TaUmX603eY pic.twitter.com/ESlEh5n0oV — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) March 23, 2023

Amazing.

NEXT WEEKEND



☘️Twopollo Ramsapp Creed (@Rampage4real and Bob Sapp) will compete in Siamese Kickboxing against Sloppy Balboa (@Jon_NuttFMD and Woody)#FightCircus6 is streaming on APRIL FOOLS at 7pm ET on #FITEplus (Only $7.99/mo)



https://t.co/Wx3nNlUAgC pic.twitter.com/BODcKRL6iv — FITE (@FiteTV) March 23, 2023

Timothy.

They’re in the game.

Carry on.

You secretly hate me

I openly don’t care — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 23, 2023

Trifecta.





Three champs took their titles back to Mexico! pic.twitter.com/DeEz2qonaZ — UFC (@ufc) March 23, 2023

Work.

Kana time.

ONE Fight Night 8.

Let's get this show STARTED ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video is less than a DAY away! Which matchup are YOU most excited for? #ONEFightNight8 | Mar 24 at 8PM ET

FREE on @PrimeVideo

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries pic.twitter.com/AEyEaa8XHR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 24, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Mohammed Usman (9-2) vs. Junior Tafa (6-3); UFC Vegas 71, April 22

Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) vs. Ian Garry (11-0); May 13, UFC Fight Night

Satomi “Sarami” Takano (17-13) vs. Ayaka Watanabe (2-1); May 21, Shooto - Color 1

Brendan Allen (21-5) vs. Jack Hermansson (23-8); UFC Fight Night, June 3

Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) vs. Elise Reed (6-3); UFC Fight Night, June 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

I do wonder if Covington will try to get the UFC to prevent Anik from calling his next fight. It won’t work, but it would be quite a Covington thing to do.

Happy Friday, happy The Other One day, and have a good weekend, gang! Thanks for reading.

