Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan pulled from UFC San Antonio

UFC San Antonio is down one fight following the cancellation of Tamires Vidal vs. Hailey Cowan. MMA Fighting has learned that Vidal was forced off the bout this Saturday in Texas due to medical issues.

Vidal (7-1) was hoping to keep the momentum going after a first-round knockout victory over Ramona Pascual in her octagon debut in November 2022, the sixth straight victory for the 24-year-old Brazilian.

A fellow LFA veteran, Cowan (7-2) was looking to make her UFC debut after a split decision win over Claudia Leite at Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022 earned her a contract with the organization.

UFC San Antonio will take place at the AT&T Center and feature Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen in a five-round bantamweight main event. Former champion Holly Holm will battle Yana Santos in the co-headlining attraction.