Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano targeted to headline April 29 UFC event

A pivotal UFC lightweight matchup is expected to cap off the promotion’s April slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano is targeted to headline the UFC’s April 29 event. Meta MMA first reported the bout on Instagram.

The card is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Tsarukyan (19-3) is 6-2 over eight octagon appearances, which includes a competitive decision loss to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his promotional debut at UFC Saint Petersburg in April 2019. Following that contest, the No. 10-ranked lightweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings won five straight bouts before headlining his first UFC event in June 2022 where he dropped a narrow decision to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 57. The 26-year-old bounced back by snapping the 19-fight win streak of Damir Ismagulov at this past December’s UFC Vegas 66 event.

Moicano (17-5-1) gets his first UFC main event slot after submitting Brad Riddell in just over three minutes at UFC 281 in November. Following that win, Moicano stole headlines with an incredible post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

The 33-year-old has won three of four, including second-round submission wins over Alexander Hernandez and Jai Herbert, with the lone loss coming via decision to Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round co-main event at UFC 272 in March 2022 — a fight Moicano took on less than a week’s notice.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin contributed to this report.