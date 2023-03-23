Ian Machado Garry puts undefeated record on line against Daniel Rodriguez at May 13 UFC event

Ian Machado Garry was due for a step up in competition and he’s getting it in a big way.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the welterweight matchup that Machado Garry (11-0) will fight Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) at the upcoming May 13 UFC Fight Night event, with a location still to be determined. The bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

In four UFC appearances, Machado Garry is yet to taste defeat, scoring wins over Song Kenan, Gabe Green, Darian Weeks, and Jordan Williams. The 25-year-old Irishman finished Song via third-round TKO in his most recent outing at UFC 285.

Rodriguez looks to keep his spot in the contenders’ circle after having a four-fight win streak snapped by Neil Magny this past November. Prior to that setback, “D-Rod” had won seven of his first eight UFC fights, including victories over Li Jingliang, Kevin Lee, Mike Perry, and Tim Means.

The May 13 UFC Fight Night event is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.