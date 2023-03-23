UFC Kansas City poster released featuring Max Holloway and Arnold Allen

Max Holloway returns on the UFC’s upcoming Kansas City, Mo., card.

The former featherweight champion faces Arnold Allen in the UFC Kansas City main event, which takes place April 15 at T-Mobile Center. Holloway and Allen are currently No. 2 and No. 5 (tied) in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, respectively.

A poster for their upcoming contenders’ clash was officially released Thursday.

Holloway (23-7) looks to get back to his winning ways after falling to Alexander Volkanovski for a third time in their trilogy bout at UFC 276 this past July. Since 2014, Holloway’s only losses at 145 pounds have come against his Australian rival.

Allen (19-1) has been on an impressive run during that same stretch, having won 12 straight fights including a flawless 10-0 mark inside the octagon. He seeks his first championship opportunity with a win over Holloway.

The April 15 event marks the UFC’s first visit to Kansas City in exactly six years. In the UFC’s previous trip to the “Heart of America,” Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his flyweight title against Wilson Reis in the main event.