Heck of a Morning: Colby Covington doubling down, Paulo Costa agrees to new UFC deal, more

After a year away from the public eye, Colby Covington stepped on the scale as the backup for the UFC 286 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, and was subsequently named as the No. 1 contender at welterweight to face Edwards next. While many were curious as to what Covington’s demeanor would be upon his return, he has doubled down on his persona, but has that been detrimental to him in the eyes of the fans?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses his interview with Covington, along with his viral quote about Jon Anik, and how he reacted to it in the moment. Additionally, topics include if Covington is now getting “go-away heat,” Paulo Costa agreeing to a new deal with the UFC and if a fight with Khamzat Chimaev is in his future, the bantamweight main event of UFC San Antonio between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, Jorge Masvidal’s title hopes with a win over Gilbert Burns, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.