Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen expected to headline UFC event on June 3

Brendan Allen will get his wish with a matchup booked against Jack Hermansson in a middleweight fight expected to headline the upcoming UFC event scheduled on June 3.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. ESPN initially reported the matchup.

Following an upset win over Andre Muniz in a last-second main event slot, Allen (21-5) called for a future fight against Hermansson (23-8) as he sought to continue his steady climb up the rankings at 185 pounds (his win moved him into the No. 13 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings). Allen became the first person to ever submit Muniz when they fought in February, which extended his overall win streak to four in a row.

As for Hermansson, the 34-year-old veteran has remained a stalwart in the rankings for the past few years, although lately he’s bounced between wins and losses in his past eight fights.

He’s earned recent victories over names such as Kelvin Gastelum, Edmen Shahbazyan and Chris Curtis but also suffered losses to Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, Sean Strickland and most recently fell to Roman Dolidze this past December.

As it stands, the June 3 UFC Fight Night card does not have a location, although a few matchups have been confirmed for the same date including the return of former UFC champion Miesha Tate as she takes on Mayra Bueno Silva in a featured bout at 135 pounds.