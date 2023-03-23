Between the Links: Leon Edwards retains, Colby Covington next, UFC 286 fallout, Vera vs. Sandhagen

Leon Edwards sent the London fans home happy with majority decision win over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286 this past Saturday. With his rivalry with Usman officially behind him, there seemed to be many interesting options for “Rocky,” before Dana White announced his own option.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of Edwards’ victory over Usman, what the victory means for Edwards’ legacy, and where Usman goes from his second straight loss. Additionally, they’ll discuss the UFC president naming Colby Covington as the No. 1 contender for the welterweight title, Edwards taking a stand, Covington’s interview with MMA Fighting, and if “Chaos” has done Belal Muhammad a favor, along with Justin Gaethje’s big win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event, Saturday’s UFC San Antonio event headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Damon Martin.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

