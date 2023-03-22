Video: Francis Ngannou reacts to Kamaru Usman loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 286: ‘I believe that he’s going to get it back’

Kamaru Usman had Francis Ngannou’s full support at UFC 286.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and current free agent hosted a viewing party for this past Saturday’s pay-per-view, primarily to support his close friend Usman. Along with Usman and Israel Adesanya, the three African-born stars have commonly come to be known as “The Three Kings.”

Watch video of Ngannou’s reactions to Usman’s UFC 286 welterweight championship main event clash with Leon Edwards above.

The video features plenty of tense reactions from Ngannou, who is fully focused on the back-and-forth five-round battle that ended with Edwards retaining his UFC title via majority decision. It was the second straight win for Edwards over Usman, after he defeated “The Nigerian Nightmare” by head kick knockout in the fifth round this past August at UFC 278.

Afterwards, Ngannou expressed disappointment at the result, but felt confident that Usman would fight for the belt again.

“There’s one thing I’m happy about,” Ngannou said. “Usually when people get knocked out, they don’t come back in the fight, they will be wobbly. He was there, he fought tonight. [There were] a lot of setbacks. I know that he didn’t train properly because of a lot of injuries, but he was there, it’s a victory. An unfortunate victory, but I think now he is [more] mentally healthy than he was before.

“Let’s see what’s next. I believe that he’s going to get it back. I believe it.”