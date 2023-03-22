Rankings Show: Leon Edwards’ place among the No One Believed All-Stars, plus MMA’s most overqualified bodyguard

Not long ago, Leon Edwards was one of the most disrespected fighters in MMA.

Now he’s on top of the world.

The rankings show returns after another crazy MMA stretch to sort through Edwards’ massive win in his UFC 286 trilogy with Kamaru Usman, and much more! Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to debate where Edwards ranks among the greatest reversal-of-narratives UFC champions, where the welterweight division stands after a slew of big fights, and much more.

They also hit on whether Merab Dvalishvilli’s standing as MMA’s most overqualified bodyguard is good or bad for the bantamweight division, whether Muhammad Mokaev’s first year in the UFC deserves a reassessment of expectations, and pour a few out for the homies with some bittersweet farewells.

