 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rankings Show: Leon Edwards’ place among the No One Believed All-Stars, plus MMA’s most overqualified bodyguard

By Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Not long ago, Leon Edwards was one of the most disrespected fighters in MMA.

Now he’s on top of the world.

The rankings show returns after another crazy MMA stretch to sort through Edwards’ massive win in his UFC 286 trilogy with Kamaru Usman, and much more! Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to debate where Edwards ranks among the greatest reversal-of-narratives UFC champions, where the welterweight division stands after a slew of big fights, and much more.

They also hit on whether Merab Dvalishvilli’s standing as MMA’s most overqualified bodyguard is good or bad for the bantamweight division, whether Muhammad Mokaev’s first year in the UFC deserves a reassessment of expectations, and pour a few out for the homies with some bittersweet farewells.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting