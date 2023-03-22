 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Khamzat Chimaev, Rafael Fiziev, Jay Hieron in studio, and Leon Edwards coach Dave Lovell

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev reflects on his UFC 286 war against Justin Gaethje.

1:25 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Khamzat Chimaev returns to discuss what’s next for his career, Leon Edwards’ latest win, Colby Covington’s comments, and more.

2:45 p.m.: Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell looks back on the champ’s big win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

3:15 p.m.: Former MMA fighter Jay Hieron joins us in-studio to chat about his Hollywood career, filming the Road House remake alongside Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

