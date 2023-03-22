The MMA Hour with Khamzat Chimaev, Rafael Fiziev, Jay Hieron in studio, and Leon Edwards coach Dave Lovell

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev reflects on his UFC 286 war against Justin Gaethje.

1:25 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Khamzat Chimaev returns to discuss what’s next for his career, Leon Edwards’ latest win, Colby Covington’s comments, and more.

2:45 p.m.: Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell looks back on the champ’s big win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

3:15 p.m.: Former MMA fighter Jay Hieron joins us in-studio to chat about his Hollywood career, filming the Road House remake alongside Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

