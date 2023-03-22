No Bets Barred: Can Marlon Vera keep things rolling against Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio?

This Saturday the UFC concludes an eight-week stretch of events with UFC San Antonio, headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Cory Sandhagen, and the No Bets Barred boys are back to break things down.

To kick things off, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap UFC 286, where Conner continued to struggle, while Jed somehow pulled out a good weekend for the first time all year, and where UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev established himself unequivocally as an Enemy of the State for Flyweight Under Nation. Fortunately, Flyweight Under Nation is still thriving as this weekend there are THREE bouts that fit the description and so Conner and Jed dive deep into their UFC San Antonio breakdown, featuring a copious amount of over/under plays, and the debut of a new type of wager that could prove to be the Next Big Thing in MMA gambling.

Tune in for Episode 39 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.